Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah [Photos/Videos]

Back in September, 2021 Usyk recorded a shock victory against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The victory catapulted Usyk to the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight boxing titles.

Pulse Nigeria

For the first time both fighters faced off against each other on Tuesday, June 22, 2022.

ALSO READ - Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua vs Usyk

The fight between Joshua and Usyk was announced at the weekend and at a press conference in Jeddah both fighters gave their thoughts on what to expect in the midrange.

Joshua lost his titles to Andy Ruiz back in 2019 and would get revenge in Saudi Arabia.

Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the second fight, Joshua labeled himself the comeback king at the press conference with optimism he would be victorious.

He said, "The great thing is I've got a second chance. What got me into boxing in the first place - when I was a youngster I got in a little bit of trouble every now and again and I was blessed with a second chance and I found boxing. And I took it with both hands.

"So if you know me and a lot of my story, you know I'm the comeback king. You can put me down. But it's difficult to keep me down."

“We're still on the road to Undisputed... It's just a blip in the road. I'll become a three time Heavyweight Champion of the World!.

Joshua was accompanied to the press conference by his new trainer Robert Garcia who stated that it will be a different outcome in the rematch.

He said, “I see a different AJ now. The way he thinks, talks. He fought the wrong fight last time but that's the past. Come Aug 20 we will do whatever it takes to win those titles back!“