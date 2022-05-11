Barcelona star Ansu Fati teams up with Nigerian musician Omah Lay

Barcelona star Ansu Fati met up with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay.
Ansu Fati teams up with Omah Lay after in Barcelona after 3-1 win against Celta Vigo.
Fati met up with Omah Lay after helping Barcelona to a 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo in a La Liga fixture played on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Ansu Fati recently returned for injury three games ago when Barcelona defeated Mallorca.
Since then, Fati went on to score for Barcelona in the away victory against Copa Del Rey winners Real Betis.
