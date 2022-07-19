Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]

SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi modeled the new away jersey of Premier League outfit Everton.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Everton dropped their away jersey for the upcoming season.

The new Everton away jersey is modeled by Iwobi ahead of their next pre-season encounter.

Hummel International Sport & Leisure sponsors of Everton designed the new away jersey.

A statement on Everton website described the thought process behind the design of the new away jersey.

The statement said, “We’re really pleased with the design of this away kit, which blends some of our traditional club colours with a vivid modern graphic of the tower taken from our Club crest.

‘This is another strong kit developed by hummel and we hope it gets the same kind of positive response from our supporters as the home kit did when it was launched a few weeks ago.”

