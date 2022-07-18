Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Barcelona are in the USA preparing at the training facility of Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami owned by England football legend David Beckham.

The team has a pre-season friendly schedule against Inter Miami on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona first team players were visited by former players of the club.

Pulse Nigeria

Aguero and Henry team up at for Barcelona

France football icon Thierry Henry and former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero visited Barcelona in the USA.

Henry joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Arsenal back in 2007. He spent three years at Barcelona and was able to win the UEFA Champions League title.

Aguero on the other hand, was a Barcelona player last season but was unable to have a full season in Spain because of a heart issue that forced him to retire early from the game of football.

The players teamed up with some musicians for a kick about in partnership with Spotify.