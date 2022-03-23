2022 WCQ

'It's just another game' - Ademola Lookman downplays rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana [Video]

Lookman is feeling no pressure as the Super Eagles are set to take on the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana
Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana

Super Eagles of Nigeria new boy Ademola Lookman has given his thoughts ahead of the all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Lookman joined the Super Eagles camp early on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The arrival of the 24-year-old has brought about relieve for football loving Nigerians who expect him to play his first game for the country.

Ademola Lookman is finally in the Super Eagles camp
Ademola Lookman is finally in the Super Eagles camp Pulse Nigeria

Lookman who was recently cleared to switch his international allegiance has given his thoughts about the game against rivals Ghana.

Nigeria and Ghana have been rivals for several years but Lookman has downplayed the anticipation ahead of the game.

In an interview on Naija Sports official Instagram handle, Lookman explained that there is no pressure ahead of the game.

He said, "It's just another game, there is a lot of expectation on the game not to put any pressure on ourselves but to go out and enjoy ourselves."

After participating in the his first training session, Lookman is expected to get out with the Super Eagles as they travel to face the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti on Friday, March 25, 2022.

