'It's just another game' - Ademola Lookman downplays rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana [Video]

The arrival of the 24-year-old has brought about relieve for football loving Nigerians who expect him to play his first game for the country.

Pulse Nigeria

Lookman who was recently cleared to switch his international allegiance has given his thoughts about the game against rivals Ghana.

Nigeria and Ghana have been rivals for several years but Lookman has downplayed the anticipation ahead of the game.

In an interview on Naija Sports official Instagram handle, Lookman explained that there is no pressure ahead of the game.

He said, "It's just another game, there is a lot of expectation on the game not to put any pressure on ourselves but to go out and enjoy ourselves."