SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Ademola Lookman charges Atalanta to keep momentum going

Tosin Abayomi
After scoring the winning goal Lookman wants Atalanta to stay top in Italy.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman was the hero as Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio recorded a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The 24-year-old star scored the only goal of the game from a cross by strike partner Luis Muriel.

The victory secured three points for Atalanta as they are now joint top of the table leaders with Victor Osimhen's Napoli.

Lookman was on the bench as Atalanta secured a 1-0 away victory against Jose Mourinho's Roma before the international break and responded back in the starting lineup with the winning goal.

Lookman spoke to the official YouTube channel of Atalanta after the victory.

He started off explained that he was delighted to get his first goal of the season after his strike against Monza was reviewed as an own goal.

He said, "I am very happy. I was a bit disappointed that against Monza they had taken away a goal, but what counts most today are the three points.

Lookman then charged the team to continue winning and stacking up points.

"We did an excellent performance from a defensive point of view, as well as in Rome.

"In the moments when we had to show our quality we did it. We must continue to work in this way, we look forward to the next match," Lookman concluded.

Lookman returns to action with Atalanta when they take on Udinese in their next league outing scheduled for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

