17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

Eletu who is just 17 years old has decided to continue his development with the reigning Serie A champions.

Eletu joins AC Milan on a three-year deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2025.

Nigeria youngster Victor Eletu joins AC Milan

His first professional contract has a lot of incentives for growth and he develops within their ranks.

Eletu across all competitions has made a total of 19 appearances in the current campaign

AFP

He plays as a deeper-lying midfielder protecting the defensive four and has been a key part of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera side this season.

The deal came together through a collaboration by the player’s agents, Allele Celestine, and Ted Dimvula,

Eletu's agents will aim to tailor his progress adapting to one of their clients. His agents are also representatives of Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao with the first team.

The highly rated forward has scored two goals for Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has a transfer value of €150 Million Euros