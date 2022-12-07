ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025

Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025
Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025

Nigerian youngster Victor Eletu has agreed to a contract extension with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Eletu who is just 17 years old has decided to continue his development with the reigning Serie A champions.

Eletu joins AC Milan on a three-year deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2025.

His first professional contract has a lot of incentives for growth and he develops within their ranks.

Eletu across all competitions has made a total of 19 appearances in the current campaign

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan
17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan AFP

He plays as a&nbsp; deeper-lying midfielder protecting the defensive four and has been a key part of Ignazio Abate&rsquo;s Primavera side this season.

The deal came together through a collaboration by the player&rsquo;s agents, Allele Celestine, and Ted Dimvula,

Eletu's agents will aim to tailor his progress adapting to one of their clients. His agents are also representatives of Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao with the first team.

The highly rated forward has scored two goals for Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has a transfer value of €150 Million Euros

The Nigerian youngster is highly rated in Europe and is eligible to be invited by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to join the Golden Eaglets team to the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025

    17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

  • 'What a shame' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

    'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

  • 'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

    'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties
QATAR 2022

‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

'What a shame' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland
QATAR 2022

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland