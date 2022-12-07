Nigerian youngster Victor Eletu has agreed to a contract extension with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.
17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan
Victor Eletu a Nigerian youngster extends with Italian giants AC Milan until 2025
Recommended articles
Eletu who is just 17 years old has decided to continue his development with the reigning Serie A champions.
Eletu joins AC Milan on a three-year deal that will keep him at the San Siro until 2025.
Nigeria youngster Victor Eletu joins AC Milan
His first professional contract has a lot of incentives for growth and he develops within their ranks.
Eletu across all competitions has made a total of 19 appearances in the current campaign
He plays as a deeper-lying midfielder protecting the defensive four and has been a key part of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera side this season.
The deal came together through a collaboration by the player’s agents, Allele Celestine, and Ted Dimvula,
Eletu's agents will aim to tailor his progress adapting to one of their clients. His agents are also representatives of Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao with the first team.
The highly rated forward has scored two goals for Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has a transfer value of €150 Million Euros
The Nigerian youngster is highly rated in Europe and is eligible to be invited by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to join the Golden Eaglets team to the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.
More from category
-
17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan
-
'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland
-
'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1