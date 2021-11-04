Europa League: Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli's squad clash against Legia Warsaw

However, Napoli will have to do without his services when they travel to face Polish outfit Legia Warsaw in a matchday four Europa League fixture scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 4th.

Napoli face-off against Legia Warsaw in what is a top-of-the-table clash which will determine both sides' progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Serie A leaders will have to do so without Osimhen who has been ruled out of the all-important clash as he still recovering from an injury.

Ahead of a Serie A clash against Salernitana at the weekend, Osimhen during a training session suffered a gastrocnemius contracture in his right calf and as a precaution has been left out of the traveling squad for the Europa League clash.

For the Europa League matchday four fixture, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has taken eighteen players to Poland against Legia Warsaw.

Osimhen did individual work in the gym on Wednesday morning, which was a continuation of his recovery process as he works his way back to participation in Napoli's training session.

Osimhen has scored in Napoli's opening three group games against Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, and Legia Warsaw and is their top scorer in the competition with four goals.