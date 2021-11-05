Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

Moses netted the opening goal at the King Power as Spartak Moscow recorded a 1-1 draw away against their Premier League host Leicester City on Thursday.

Both sides came into the fixture needing three points but the first half ended without a goal.

Former Premier League star Moses had the visitors in front when he headed in a cross by Mikhail Ignatov in the 51st minute.

The lead did not last long as Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey converted a corner kick from Ayoze Perez to put Leicester City level seven minutes later.

Moses received a yellow card in the 74th minute and was in action for the entirety of the game.

After a positive result for Spartak Moscow away against Leicester City, Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his goal.

"Hard fought draw tonight at a tough place to come. Always nice to get on the scoresheet," the former Chelsea and Liverpool wing back posted.