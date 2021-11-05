RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

Authors:

tosin abayomi

Victor Moses was on target as Spartak Moscow earned a point away against Leicester City.

Moses
Moses

Moses returns to the spotlight after a goal for Russian side Spartak Moscow in a Europa League Group C fixture.

Recommended articles

Moses netted the opening goal at the King Power as Spartak Moscow recorded a 1-1 draw away against their Premier League host Leicester City on Thursday.

Both sides came into the fixture needing three points but the first half ended without a goal.

Former Premier League star Moses had the visitors in front when he headed in a cross by Mikhail Ignatov in the 51st minute.

The lead did not last long as Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey converted a corner kick from Ayoze Perez to put Leicester City level seven minutes later.

Moses received a yellow card in the 74th minute and was in action for the entirety of the game.

After a positive result for Spartak Moscow away against Leicester City, Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his goal.

"Hard fought draw tonight at a tough place to come. Always nice to get on the scoresheet," the former Chelsea and Liverpool wing back posted.

Moses and Spartak Moscow are bottom of Group C in the Europa League after four games. They are however just three points behind group leaders Napoli with two games left to play.

Authors:

tosin abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

Europa League: Victor Moses celebrates scoring for Spartak Moscow against Leicester City

ECL: Cyriel Dessers scores winner for Feyenoord against Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin

ECL: Cyriel Dessers scores winner for Feyenoord against Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin

Balogun scores own goal, Ndidi returns, Onyekuru bags assist: How Nigerian players performed in the Europa League

Balogun scores own goal, Ndidi returns, Onyekuru bags assist: How Nigerian players performed in the Europa League

Failure to land Emery exposes cracks in Newcastle's lofty ambitions

Failure to land Emery exposes cracks in Newcastle's lofty ambitions

Unbeaten Freiburg hunt first-ever win at Bayern Munich

Unbeaten Freiburg hunt first-ever win at Bayern Munich

La Liga title race yet to settle as contenders look to make mark

La Liga title race yet to settle as contenders look to make mark

Can Pochettino get all-star PSG to fulfil potential?

Can Pochettino get all-star PSG to fulfil potential?

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City's missed opportunity

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City's missed opportunity

West Ham through to Europa League knockout stages, but Leicester frustrated

West Ham through to Europa League knockout stages, but Leicester frustrated

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli