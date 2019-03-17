Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas beat his teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix held on Sunday ,March 17.

Bottas started the season with dominant display to win in Melbourne which sent shock waves after Hamilton was tipped to win the first race of the year after grabbing pole position a day before the race.

The win however is a delight to Mercedes as Bottas and Hamilton grabbed first and second positions to give them the lead in the constructors standings.

Bottas dominant perfomance earned him 26 points at Albert Park for finishing fastest with a time of 1:25:27.325.

He also earned an additional one point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

Another former champion Sebastian Vettel had to settle for fourth place as Ferrari continues their struggles from last season with Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbing the last podium spot with a third place finish.

Speaking after the race Bottas stated the victory was his best performance ever .

He said, "I don't know what just happened... I don't know what to say! It was definitely my best race ever. I felt so good and the car was so good."

Reigning champion Hamilton did not seem too bothered finishing second as her praised his teammate and the Mercedes.

He said, "It was a good weekend for the team - Valtteri drove an incredible race today and truly deserved the win today."

The Formula One season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, March 31.