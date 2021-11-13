Twitter Nigeria tackles Rohr as Super Eagles score 2 penalties to beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Review

The Super Eagles went in front in the 15th minute thanks to a penalty converted by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after Kelechi Iheanacho was brought down.

The Super Eagles could only muster one goal despite dominating proceedings in the first half.

In the second half, the Super Eagles started well but would struggle to create meaningful chances.

The Super Eagles decided to hold on to their advantage and in turn encouraged Liberia to push forward and take control of the game.

Osimhen was brought down in the 94th minute following a trip by the Liberian goalkeeper. Another penalty was awarded and Ahmed Musa stepped up to convert for the Super Eagles second of the game.

The Super Eagles eventually were able to grind out the win needed going into matchday six as Cape Verde came from behind to defeat the Central African Republic (CAR) in the other group fixture.

Nigerians took to microblogging platform Twitter to give their opinion on the Super Eagles victory against Liberia.

Penalty criticism

The Super Eagles scored their two goals against Liberia from the penalty spot.

The goals coming from penalties was an issue that brought criticism from Nigerian football fans on Twitter.

They gave their thoughts on the situations that led to the spot-kicks and why Nigeria struggled to create clear chances.

Praise for Liberia

The Super Eagles needed a victory as Cape Verde were able to grind out three points against CAR in the other group game.

Despite the much-needed three points, Nigerians on Twitter for the most part were full of praise for a Liberian side that went toe to toe with the Super Eagles.

Nigerians were impressed with the tactical discipline and organization of Liberia who had no chance of progressing from the qualification group.

Rohr and his tactics

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is always in the spotlight regardless of the result. This time was no different as the Super Eagles sometimes lacked coordination and looked sloppy in transition.

Nigerians on Twitter decided to direct the inadequacies of the team shown in this fixture at Rohr.

The Super Eagles top their group with 12 points ahead of Cape Verde with 10 points and only one team will progress to the playoffs.