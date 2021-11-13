RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Twitter Nigeria tackles Rohr as Super Eagles score 2 penalties to beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Despite recording a much-needed win, Nigerians on Twitter were not impressed with the Super Eagles against Liberia.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 2-0 victory against Liberia in a matchday 5 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier played on Saturday, November 13th.

The Super Eagles went in front in the 15th minute thanks to a penalty converted by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after Kelechi Iheanacho was brought down.

The Super Eagles could only muster one goal despite dominating proceedings in the first half.

In the second half, the Super Eagles started well but would struggle to create meaningful chances.

The Super Eagles decided to hold on to their advantage and in turn encouraged Liberia to push forward and take control of the game.

Osimhen was brought down in the 94th minute following a trip by the Liberian goalkeeper. Another penalty was awarded and Ahmed Musa stepped up to convert for the Super Eagles second of the game.

Super Eagles new
Super Eagles new Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles eventually were able to grind out the win needed going into matchday six as Cape Verde came from behind to defeat the Central African Republic (CAR) in the other group fixture.

Nigerians took to microblogging platform Twitter to give their opinion on the Super Eagles victory against Liberia.

The Super Eagles scored their two goals against Liberia from the penalty spot.

The goals coming from penalties was an issue that brought criticism from Nigerian football fans on Twitter.

They gave their thoughts on the situations that led to the spot-kicks and why Nigeria struggled to create clear chances.

Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
The Super Eagles needed a victory as Cape Verde were able to grind out three points against CAR in the other group game.

Despite the much-needed three points, Nigerians on Twitter for the most part were full of praise for a Liberian side that went toe to toe with the Super Eagles.

Nigerians were impressed with the tactical discipline and organization of Liberia who had no chance of progressing from the qualification group.

Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is always in the spotlight regardless of the result. This time was no different as the Super Eagles sometimes lacked coordination and looked sloppy in transition.

Nigerians on Twitter decided to direct the inadequacies of the team shown in this fixture at Rohr.

Rohr
Rohr
Rohr
Rohr
Rohr
Rohr
The Super Eagles top their group with 12 points ahead of Cape Verde with 10 points and only one team will progress to the playoffs.

The Super Eagles will host Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, November 16th in a fixture that will determine which team advances to the next stage of the qualification series.

