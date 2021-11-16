'Ighalo is not a dragon' and other reactions as Twitter Nigeria wants Rohr out after Super Eagles struggled to a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde

The Super Eagles went in front as early as the first minute through Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The lead did not last long as Cape Verde equalized in the fifth minute to silence the Super Eagles fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The affair became cagey from there as the Super Eagles eventually held on to share the points.

The draw meant that the Super Eagles finished top of their group and advanced to the next stage of the qualification series which is the playoffs.

While the Super Eagles sealed qualification to the next stage, Nigerians on Twitter were once again not impressed with the tactics deployed by Technical adviser Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles seemed satisfied with a draw and failed to play with any cohesion or structure.

Nigerians took to Twitter to share their frustration with Rohr and his tactics, questioning his selection process.

Rohr's days are numbered

After a 2-0 victory against Liberia at the weekend, there was backlash about how the team was performing under Rohr.

However, the pressure on Rohr has intensified as many Nigerians on Twitter now believe he should be sacked before the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Here are their reactions to Rohr

Ighalo exposed

Rohr also was blasted for the recall of striker Odion Ighalo who was retired.

Nigerians believe that the integration of Ighalo into the fold only shows Rohr's incompetence.

