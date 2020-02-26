Castle Africa 5s, the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side Developmental Football tournament, the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-side football competition involving grassroot teams from several African countries in which ABInBev operates.

The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa with only 6 countries has grown bigger in scope and had Nigeria participate for the first time in the 2019 tournament which held in Tanzania.

Performing at their best, the Nigerian 5-A-Side team, after emerging winners of the local 5-A-Side tournament, organized by Trophy Lager, a foremost brand of International Breweries Plc, went ahead to clinch the continental trophy.

This superlative performance earned Nigeria a pride of place, hence the decision to launch the 2020 edition of the continental competition on Nigerian soil.

Football loving countries like Ghana, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are expected to grace the launch event, and later in the year, compete together with Nigeria for the 2020 Castle Africa 5s trophy.

The legendary Eto, as Castle Africa 5s Brand Ambassador in the company of Ex-International Super Eagles’ captain and Trophy 5-A-Side Brand Ambassador, Joseph Yobo, is billed to officially launch the continental tournament on Friday, 28th of February 2020 in Lagos.

Building up to the launch, Eto will be engaging with the public, football lovers, key football stakeholders and the media through various brands and corporate activities.

The Castle Africa 5s is the African leg of the national Trophy 5-A-Side developmental football initiative, where amateur 5-A-Side teams from across Nigeria compete for a chance to emerge as the champions of the tournament.

Winners of the Trophy 5-A-Side competition will have the unique opportunity to be mentored by accomplished football internationals and participate in the Castle Africa 5s tournament.

Further details about the championships shall be revealed at the launch event.

Developmental football is one of the means through which ABInBev, in all its operations globally, is realising its dream of bringing people together for a better world.

