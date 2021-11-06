Chelsea made to pay for profligate finishing in 1-1 draw against Burnley

Thomas Tuchel’s side have not conceded from open play this season but Matej Vydra’s goal was enough to end the run, tucking home a Jay Rodriguez cushioned assist.

The Blues missed the chance to open up a guaranteed three-point lead at the top of the table, and could now be just one point ahead of Liverpool if the Reds win their game against West Ham United.

Chelsea went into the game against Burnley with the target of continuing their impressive run in the league, picking up the maximum twelve points from their four league games.

Tuchel made a slight change to his attack with Ross Barkley, in place of Hakim Ziyech, partnering Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi in a front three.

After picking up their first win of the season against Brentford last weekend, Dyche’s Burnley were hoping to add to their meagre seven points in the league.

The Blues started the game on the front foot with Hudson-Odoi, ignored by Gareth Southgate for the England senior team, firing a shot at another overlooked England international, Nick Pope. The 29-year-old goalkeeper made the save whilst Odoi was unable to direct the follow-up shot on target.

This kick-started a 15-minute period of utter domination by Tuchel’s side, who came out firing from the blast of the whistle, winning 75% of the possession within that period. The Blues pelted Pope’s goal with shot after shot but met the goalkeeper in inspired form. Chelsea racked up 6 corner kicks during this period but could only direct two shots on target.

Burnley got their first sight of Edouard Mendy’s goal in the 22nd minute, winning their first corner kick also but could not convert it.

Kai Havertz was lucky to emerge unhurt after he clattered into the supporters in his bid to fashion out a chance in the 30th minute.

Other than the solitary Burnley chance, Chelsea were in cruise control of the match and their dominance paid off in the 34th minute when Kai Havertz evaded the attention of the Burnley centre-back pairing to head in an immaculate Reece James cross.

The effort was Havertz’s first league goal at Stamford Bridge this season and the tenth time that the Blues had scored the first goal in a Premier League match this season. Tuchel’s side have gone on to win eight and drawn just one of the previous nine EPL matches where they have scored the first goal.

From there on, Chelsea saw out the first half with little action, passing the ball from one side to the other waiting for a chink in Dyche’s water-tight defence.

Both sides emerged for the second half unchanged, with Chelsea looking to continue an impressive record of having not lost any of their last 46 games wherein they have taken a lead into halftime. In that time, the Blues have won 39 matches and drawn seven.

Thiago Silva missed Chelsea’s first chance of the second period in the 50th minute after he headed wide from another Reece James cross.

Goalscorer, Kai Havertz was the next culprit of profligate finishing, failing to turn in a Hudson-Odoi through ball in the 53rd minute from a swift Chelsea break.

Pope made a massive save with his right foot from an Odoi shot in the 65th minute as Chelsea cranked up the pressure in search of a second goal.

Dyche made his first substitution in the 70th minute, bringing on Matej Vydra for Gudmundsson as the Burnley coach sought to go more direct.

Barkley missed a glorious chance to score his first goal this season when he blazed his effort over the bar from 18 years out in the 72nd minute. That was his last involvement as he was replaced by Ruben Loftus Cheek immediately after.

Both Maxwell Cornet and Reece James were booked in the 77th minute after they were involved in a tussle down the right-hand side of the pitch.

Burnley served a warning to the Blues’ backline after goalkeeper Mendy was called to action for the first time in the second period, calmly collecting a Charlie Taylor cross-cum-shot in the 77th minute.

The Clarets went back up against the Blues in the 79th minute with a cross from Ashley Westwood finding Rodriguez in the Chelsea box who cushioned it down for Matej Vydra to finish beyond Mendy.

The goal meant Chelsea’s run of not conceding in 530 minutes was truncated as well as Mendy’s run six clean sheets in a row.

Tuchel reacted with a double change in the 85th minute bringing on Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ngolo Kante.