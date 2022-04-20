'There's no man alive who isn’t beatable' - Jorge Masvidal reveals weakness in Kamaru Usman's game

Lately, Masvidal has been in the news after being charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief for attacking Colby Covington.

In a recent interview with combat sports meme Logan Paul, Masvidal brought up his two fights with Usman. Although Usman knocked him out both times, Masvidal believes the undefeated Welterweight fighter is vulnerable and can be stopped.

"I know he’s beatable there's not a man alive who isn’t beatable. In the first round, after I got up, I started landing some big shots. The first knee I threw, he took me down. The second time, I hit him on the chest, and my thigh hit him on the jaw, and it wobbled him a bit."

Even though he would have you believe otherwise, Masvidal struggled for most of the fight before Usman put him out of his misery with a heavy knockout in the third round.

"In the second fight, I was thinking, 'There's a takedown, there's a takedown, there's a takedown,' I was doing well stuffing the takedowns. Then, boom! He switched it up on me." Masvidal said.

The surprise moment Masvidal is referring to has become one of Usman's most Iconic moments. At UFC 261, Usman handed Masvidal a blow that nearly undid his cornrows to win the match in the second round.

The punch was so outstanding that it won the Knockout of the year and has featured on multiple highlight reels for top knockouts in recent history.

Despite emphatically losing both fights, Masvidal still believes the UFC's highest-ranked pound-for-pound fighter is not as special as people think.

"On the feet, he’s nothing special, man. He might have gotten me, but he is not a legit striker on the feet yet.” Masvidal told Logan Paul.