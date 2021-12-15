RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

'The greatest shooter of all time' - Twitter reacts as Steph Curry breaks 33-year-old NBA record

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

The 33-year-old broke the record in the Warriors win against the Knicks.

Steph Curry
Steph Curry

American Basketball superstar Steph Curry dominated the trends after breaking the NBA three-point record in the early hours of Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Curry needed just two three-point shots to pass Boston Celtics great Ray Allen who had 2973 three-pointers.

He went on to hit five three-point shots as the Golden State Warriors recorded a 105-96 victory against the New York Knickerbockers at a packed Madison Square Garden.

Curry ended the game with 22 points three rebounds and three assists.

Speaking to the Warriors broadcast crew Curry reflected on breaking the record.

He said, "I think that hyped up the environment every time I stepped foot on the floor, every shot I took. I was trying to stay in the moment, try and play my game. Obviously, I was hunting 3s and defenses were trying to take it away and I wasn't shooting it well. But I was really enjoying the pursuit because 2,974 three's over 12 1/2 years ... a lot of work has gone into it, there's been a lot of support along the way in my life from the time I even started playing basketball.

Steph Curry broke the NBA three point record
Steph Curry broke the NBA three point record Pulse Nigeria

"To have that moment where I get to kind of unleash my emotions and celebrate it was pretty special. I talked to Ray [Allen] last week about what it was like for him. He tried to put it into words, but there was no better feeling. I appreciate so much [Madison Square Garden] and the fans here for honoring that moment with me and paying respect for basketball history because that meant a lot to me."

Several fans of basketball and some of his colleagues took to Twitter to celebrate Curry breaking the record.

Here are reactions below

Steph Curry
Steph Curry Pulse Nigeria
Steph Curry
Steph Curry Pulse Nigeria
Steph Curry
Steph Curry Pulse Nigeria

Curry is expected to return to action when the Warriors travel to face the Celtics on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

