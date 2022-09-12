The 10 most popular sports for betting

One of the best sites to bet according to Sure Bet is Mystake. There are so many sports and games you can bet on, that’s why we are listing the most popular sports that many people will gladly stake their bets on and cash out massively.

10. Horse Racing

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports people bet on in the United States even though they have fans from everywhere.

Many people, even though not resident in the United States, place bets on the horses they adore and hope will win. Its increased popularity is because of internet betting sites. In the United States, eery year, horse racing lovers place a lot of bets on major events like the Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby and Grand National.

The UK and Ireland are home to many of the greatest racetracks in the world, horse racing is extremely popular there. South Africa and France are also among the other main choices for horse racing.

What should be on your mind when horse betting?

Horse race betting continues to have a substantial market in many countries of the world like Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong, even though it is a traditional sport.

Horse racing bets brought HK$136.1 billion to the Hong Kong economy in 2021. Japan also made JPY912.29 billion from horse racing bets itself.

How do you win a horse racing bet? Do your research and be very knowledgeable about the elements that impact a horse's capacity for winning. These include variations in the weather, footing, and handlers' dispositions - knowing who handles the horses is such a big deal.

At the end of the day, the easiest way to choose a potential winner when betting is to do thorough research, just like with any sport you might want to place a bet on.

9. Online games

Many people bet on online games and sports. The fact that technology brought about the internet has made the popularity of online video games way more common. E-sports or online games which are a form of competitive virtual gaming.

In terms of volume, the online games and e-sports betting industry is rapidly expanding, and e-sports players make good money on their own.

E-sports are increasingly being offered by gaming companies, and winning gamblers can expect large payouts.

Some of the most common games people bet on are MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), League of Legends, Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike and Global Offensive.

8. Rugby

Rugby is not as obscure as you might think. No player is allowed to pass the ball forward to a teammate, that is the most fundamental rule of the game. Rugby requires that passes be thrown backwards or sideways to a teammate.

Many new countries now play rugby and they have risen through the ranks of the sport of rugby union, which has conversely caused a significant growth in betting interest. There are currently 30 rugby-playing nations in the world, 20 of which made it to the 2019 World Cup, the biggest rugby event in the sport's history.

What are the rugby games people love to bet on? The Home Nations in the Southern Hemisphere and the Six Nations in Europe are the 2 major annual events that people prefer to bet on in addition to the World Cup.

There is also the Super Rugby League, the English Premiership, the French Top 14 and the Champions Cup for the best European clubs are other events that see a ton of betting.

7. Golf

One of the sports that has experienced the most growth in recent years in terms of betting is golf. It's easy to understand why this is a favourite among gamblers considering that there are typically 78 players on the course at any given time and a wide variety of betting options.

With so many participants on the field and big competitions lasting three days instead of the four days majors do, there are far more opportunities, odds, and potential outcomes than in other sports.

The US Open, British Open, Masters, PGA Tournaments, and team competitions like the Ryder Cup are the major golfing athletic events. In addition, golf is one of the most played sports, competitively and recreationally in the world, with 60 million players.

6. Cricket

Cricket is the sixth most bet-on sport in the world. 105 countries play cricket and are members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Out of 105, 12 are Full Members. Full Members are India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The 93 others like Canada, Namibia, Netherlands, and Nepal are Associate Members.

Cricket betting rakes in a lot of money. Think about the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh to get a sense of how much is gambled on the game. A whopping £17 million - $22 million was gambled on one game alone on one legal betting site in England. A total of £71 million was staked on the 2019 Indian Premier League championship game, where the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings.

These days, local T20 competitions exist in many nations, but it is safe to say that the Indian Premier League, or IPL for short, is the greatest of the group.

The weather can have a significant impact on which team is likely to win in cricket, which makes it unlike most other major sports because it is not predictable.

5. Boxing

In addition to football, tennis, and golf, boxing has also long been associated with betting.

It is one of the traditional sports that has long been popular with gamblers. Sometimes gambling is done even while the match is going on and the name of the person, how much and who they are betting on is proudly displayed.

Although, In the world of boxing, there are now more betting alternatives outside boxing, including mixed martial arts (MMA) in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and One Championship. Although MMA is a relatively new sport, its popularity has grown alongside UFC's and has made boxing betting way more popular and so betting on these games has become very profitable.

Many people around the world now follow these fights and very rich and influential people make big bets on the fighters.

4. Tennis

Tennis is also one of the most popular sports people bet on. With the popularity of tennis players like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, and so many other popular tennis players this is not a surprise.

The world's most popular individual sport is tennis. Additionally, the fact that tennis is the fourth most bet-on sport in the world is likely because of the sheer volume of events held each year. A total of 93,000 matches are played in around 1,500 tournaments held annually by the International Tennis Federation. Tennis lovers can therefore always place a bet on a game. The most notable tennis event of the year is held in England at the Wimbledon championship.

Tennis betting is simple and easy to play because there are no draws in the game, unlike sports. It’s either there is a loser or a winner. There are numerous simple and easy bets available all you have to do is determine who wins and who loses.

To always predict correctly, you must research each player's ranking and past performances. Also, think of the condition that leads to the most optimal results, some athletes perform better on grass courts (used in championships like Wimbledon), while others win more games when they play on clay.

3. Basketball

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world. People stay up at night to watch basketball closely and follow the conversations surrounding it. A quick example is the popularity of people like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James.

Many people bet on many teams in the NBA, but even though the NBA is the most well-known league in the sport, collegiate leagues in the United States and the European basketball league also attract a lot of betting from around the world.

Spread betting is the most common type of bet in basketball. All that is required is you determine whether a team will defeat another team by a certain margin. Another way people play basketball is to predict the margin by which a popular team will defeat an underdog especially when the popular team is playing an away game.

Basketball is the third-most popular sport in the world for sports betting. The single-elimination March Madness tournament, in which 68 teams compete for over seven rounds in a month in the hope of becoming national champions, attracts, according to the American Gaming Association, almost $10 billion in bets. However, that figure takes into account both legal and illicit betting. Only 3% of the $10 billion sum is reportedly gambled lawfully

2. American football

Football is without a doubt the sport with the highest bets in the US. The game is also the second-most bet globally. The National Football League (NFL) draws the most bets and money each year in the United States.

American football fans bet a lot on league games each year even though sports betting is still illegal in many U.S. jurisdictions. Nearly half of all sports bets in the US are put on the NFL. The Super Bowl is by far the most popular sports event, just think of the popularity of the Super Bowl halftime show. The Super Bowl bets in 2018 totalled a record-breaking $158.6 million. But that is just the reported number. The amount is projected to be closer to a staggering $4.76 billion when taking into account illegal sports gambling.

At licensed and supervised sportsbooks in US, it is also the main popular sports people bet on, I mean why shouldn't it be? American love their version of football. Professional football gets the most handle overall, with tons of attention and betting activity surrounding each of the scheduled games. Customers can place wagers on both professional football (NFL) and collegiate football in various states, with a variety of wagering options accessible, from money line sports to live betting.

Soccer is the name given to football in Europe, yet even in Europe, gamblers enjoy betting on "American football."

You have the choice of placing a futures bet on who you believe will win the Super Bowl before the regular season starts or booking some small bets for a full weekend of action.

1. Football/Soccer

The most popular sport in the world is football, sometimes known as European football or soccer.

The FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, English Premier League, and UEFA Champions League, are the major football events. While billions of fans watch football matches live on television or on streaming apps or websites every week. Millions of fans travel around the world to support their favourite clubs in person.

Football is popular in almost every country in the world. There are so many different leagues in Europe and they have billions of fans who follow the games and their players. Due to its popularity and profitability, it ranks as the most bet on sport. Football bets tend to be quite simple. You only need to predict a win or a tie and predict the final score. Football betting is a multibillion-dollar industry in many countries and many footballers' social media accounts are of the most followed online.

Apart from betting on a win, tie or final score, there are more options. For example, for more experienced gamblers, there are other alternatives to bet on. The number of corner kicks and throw-ins, as well as the time of the game when they occur, can be betted on. Even the distribution and amount of yellow or red cards could be the subject of a bet.

