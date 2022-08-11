Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

The World number 34 has now defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the National Bank Open tournament.

Kyrgios came from a set down to win Medvedev who is the top-ranked defending champion, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in Montreal.

Speaking after his victory over the world number one, Kyrgios told AP via Tennis:

"Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,"

. "I executed better than he did, that's all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling."

Kyrgios is now 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of 15 matches this year, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Medvedev who won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico also credited Kygrios for his resurgence and also concealed defeat after the result.

"He played very well," "The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early because he is fit.

" He's among the top 10 or 15 players, so he will soon be a seeded player. It's a shame to have such a player as an opponent in the first (match)." the world number one admitted.

Earlier on Wednesday, America's Tommy Paul beat second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

While, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3; Italy's Jannik Sinner won France's Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.