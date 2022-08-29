TENNIS

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Tennis

Check out the fire Diamond outfit Serena Williams will wear at her final US Open

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]
Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

American professional tennis player Serena Williams is set for her final US Open Championships.

Williams is a 23 Grand Slam singles titles winner and announced her retirement ahead of the US Open.

The 40-year-old Williams has won the US Open on six occasions and is now in search of a historic seventh title.

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the US Open, International sports brand Nike unveiled the new dress Williams will wear.

Williams is a 23 Grand Slam singles titles winner
Williams is a 23 Grand Slam singles titles winner Pulse Nigeria

Nike in collaboration with Williams unveiled her new attire for the US Open.

The new attire is made of six layers to honor her six past titles at Flushing.

It is a Nike dress inspired by figure skating in all black with a crust of diamonds by the side.

Serena Williams begins her US Open campaign against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic
Serena Williams begins her US Open campaign against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic Pulse Nigeria

Along with the dress is her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes that include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds.

Serena Williams begins her US Open campaign against Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Trending

Venus and Serena Williams will compete in the women's doubles at this year's US Open
TENNIS

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Serena Williams will retire after the 2022 US Open

5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States
TENNIS

Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]
TENNIS

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]