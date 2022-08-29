Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Williams is a 23 Grand Slam singles titles winner and announced her retirement ahead of the US Open.

The 40-year-old Williams has won the US Open on six occasions and is now in search of a historic seventh title.

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the US Open, International sports brand Nike unveiled the new dress Williams will wear.

Pulse Nigeria

Serena Williams 2022 US Open dress

Nike in collaboration with Williams unveiled her new attire for the US Open.

The new attire is made of six layers to honor her six past titles at Flushing.

It is a Nike dress inspired by figure skating in all black with a crust of diamonds by the side.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the dress is her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes that include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds.