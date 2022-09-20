Serena Williams: The man she decided to end her career for

Williams, leaving the Arthur Ashe Court in New York, said that she wouldn't exist as a tennis star without her older sister Venus. And we'll talk about another person who also had a huge impact on her life.

This is the love story of Serena Williams and American businessman of Armenian origin Alexis Ohanian.

Dating story

Serena and Alexis first met in Rome in 2015 at the Hotel Cavalieri. The tennis player was attending the tournament in Italy and her future husband came to the Festival of Media Global. They met rather by chance. At the time, Alexis knew little about tennis and Serena wasn't a Reddit user, Ohanian's project. The couple met in the morning over breakfast at the hotel. The businessman walked into the restaurant with a heavy head after a difficult evening and sat down at a table next to Serena and her assistants. Williams didn't like that at all.

"This guy comes in and just sits down next to us, even though there were plenty of empty seats. Couldn't he have chosen another table?" said Serena later.

Someone close to the famous tennis player made a comment to Alexis and tried to get rid of the uninvited guest by shouting that there was a rat running around his table. But this didn't deter the man. "I'm from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time," Oganyan replied.

This answer endeared Alexis to Serena. She called the young man to her table and invited him to her match that evening. Although Serena won on court, it wasn't the best match of her performance due to injury. Williams then decided to invite Alexis to the French Open, writing that she wanted to show him the real game. To her surprise, Alexis flew to Paris for the weekend to watch the match. On the day of their first match, the two spent six hours together, walking around the city and chatting. That's how feelings arose between the athlete and the businessman.

A year and a half after their first meeting, Ohanyan realised he was ready to propose to Serena. To this end, Alexis decided to return with Serena to where it all began - the Cavalieri Hotel. There he set a romantic table for two, decorated the poolside terrace with roses and asked the most important question: is Serena ready to be his wife.

Birth and marriage

Just a month after the engagement, Serena found out she was pregnant. And in September 2017, Serena had a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Not only is she named after her father, but little Olympia's initials also commemorate Serena's victory at the 2017 Australian Open, a tournament the tennis player won while pregnant.

Two months after the birth of their daughter, Serena and Alexis got married in New Orleans.

Husband's support and resignation

Ohanyan supports Serena and attends her matches whenever possible. "One day I'll be a self-made billionaire and most people will still know me as Serena's husband, and I've no problem with that," Ohanian says.

Alexis has written more than once about the impact his wife has on people. "In the last 7 years I've seen how much y'all love my wife - what she means to so many people around the world. I've never seen anything like it," he admitted on social media. "Many people have told me how Reddit has changed their lives, but the magnitude and impact of the stories of how Serena has changed my life absolutely overshadows them."

In the September issue of Vogue, Serena announced her retirement from tennis. Serena said she wanted another child.

