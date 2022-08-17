TENNIS

Serena Williams suffers defeat in Cincinnati farewell

David Ben
Tennis great Serena Williams suffered a serious thrashing by British number one Emma Raducanu, in the Cincinnati Open first round.

Serena Williams has ended her tour at the Western and Southern Open on a low after crashing out of the first round in what was considered as her final competitive appearance in Ohio.

The 40-year-old Tennis legend plans to retire after the US Open, which starts on 29 August.

However, Williams suffered defeat at the hands of 19-year-old British number one Emma Raducanu losing 6-4 6-0 in straight sets in Ohio.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lacked sharpness and her 19-year-old opponent punished her in a composed display.

Serena Williams congratulates opponent Emma Raducanu after losing to the latter at the Western and Southern Open IMAGO / News Images

Williams joins four-time major champion Naomi Osaka of Japan, who also lost in the tournament earlier on Tuesday.

Osaka was present to cheer on her hero from the stands as Williams took on the British prodigy.

However, Williams showed as many great athletes have in the past, that time will always be undefeated with regards to dominating contests like they would have in the peak of their powers.

Serena Williams looked far from her best in her defeat on Tuesday IMAGO / News Images

There had been reports Williams' preparation was hampered by an injury in the build-up to the match, which was initially slated for Monday, but eventually shifted back to Tuesday.

Whether she was battling a physical problem or not, Williams was unable to cope with the pressure caused by Raducanu's serve and groundstrokes.

Emma Raducanu paid her respects to Serena Williams after her win against the 23-time Grand Slam champion IMAGO / PA Images

"I'm so grateful for the experience to have been able to play Serena and for our careers to have crossed over,"

"Everything she has achieved has been so inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her." Raducanu said as per BBC.

The reigning US Open champion Raducanu will play Victoria Azarenka in round two of the Western and Southern Open.

