Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Tennis

'You are a great champion'- Barcelona star praises Iga Swiatek after winning 2022 US Open

Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open
Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has celebrated Polish professional tennis player Iga Świątek.

Recommended articles

On Saturday, September 10 2022 Świątek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 Women Single's event at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships.

Swiatek took the first set 6-2, the second set was a battle but she triumphed 7-6 against Jabeur.

This is the third Grand Slam victory for Swiatek but her first at the US Open.

She won the French Open in 2020 and earlier this year, and at just 21-years-old is the number ranked player in the world.

Świątek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 US Open
Świątek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 US Open Pulse Nigeria

After the victory, Lewandowski took to social media to praise Swiatek on another Grand Slam.

In a message on his official Twitter account was a message that said, "Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you🏆 🎾 🇵🇱 @usopen @iga_swiatek."

Lewandowski and Swiatek are two top athletes on the international stage that come from Poland.

Lewandowski's praised Swiatek after he scored and provided two assists for Barcelona in a 4-0 victory against Cadiz in La Liga.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Moses Simon scores goal no.3 but Nantes fall to Moffi's Lorient

Moses Simon scores goal no.3 but Nantes fall to Moffi's Lorient

Rudiger scores first Real Madrid goal as Ancelotti's side overtakes Barcelona

Rudiger scores first Real Madrid goal as Ancelotti's side overtakes Barcelona

Lookman and Okereke shine but Dessers struggles as Atalanta hold Cremonese

Lookman and Okereke shine but Dessers struggles as Atalanta hold Cremonese

Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury on hold out of respect for the Royal Family

Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury on hold out of respect for the Royal Family

Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

'Not too bad' - Will Bassey be fit for Liverpool? Ajax coach has an update

'Not too bad' - Will Bassey be fit for Liverpool? Ajax coach has an update

Trending

Aruna Quadri is African champion again.
TABLE TENNIS

Nigeria's Aruna Quadri defeats rival Omar Assar to reclaim African Title

Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open