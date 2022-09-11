Barcelona star congratulates Iga Swiatek on winning 2022 US Open

On Saturday, September 10 2022 Świątek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 Women Single's event at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships.

Swiatek took the first set 6-2, the second set was a battle but she triumphed 7-6 against Jabeur.

This is the third Grand Slam victory for Swiatek but her first at the US Open.

She won the French Open in 2020 and earlier this year, and at just 21-years-old is the number ranked player in the world.

Lewandowski on Swiatek

After the victory, Lewandowski took to social media to praise Swiatek on another Grand Slam.

In a message on his official Twitter account was a message that said, "Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you🏆 🎾 🇵🇱 @usopen @iga_swiatek."

Lewandowski and Swiatek are two top athletes on the international stage that come from Poland.