Reactions as Ajla Tomljanović sends Serena Williams into retirement

Ahead of the 2022 US Open, Williams announced she will be retiring from the sport in an interview with Vogue.

The 40-year-old Williams has since been in good form to start the US Open. Williams took out Montenegro's Danka Kovinić to start the tournament.

She returned to knock out world number two Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. However, her journey would come to an end in the round of 16 clash against Australia's Ajla Tomljanović.

Tomljanović took the first set 7-5 but Williams stormed back to take the second set 7-6.

The Australian would give a comfortable decider 6-1 to knock out Williams from the US open.

Following the outcome, several top personalities took to social media to praise Williams on her career and retirement from the sport.

Reactions to Williams retirement

Tomljanović was disappointed to knock out Williams in front of her home fans at the US Open.

She said, "I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible

"I never thought I'd have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.

"I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn't on me. Even to the last point, I knew that she's in a position to win even when she's down 5-1.

"That's just who she is and she's the greatest of all time. Period."

Wearing a diamond encrusted attire after the defeat Williams said, "Thank you daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks mum.

"I want to thank everyone who's here, who has been on my side for so many years, literally decades.

"It all started with my parents and they deserve everything. I'm really grateful for them.

"These are happy tears, I guess. I don't know.