Rafael Nadal edges past US Open second round with bloodied nose

The match began on Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday.

The bizarre incident saw the Spanish great Nadal immediately grimaced, dropping his racket, and putting a palm to his face and then both hands on his head.

The episode came on the first point of the game with Nadal leading 3-0 in the fourth set and clearly in command after ceding the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

The 36-year-old Spainiard was moving to his right when he hit a backhand. After making contact with the ball, his racket deflected off the ground and smacked him on the nose.

He went over to the sideline and layed down, waiting for the trainer, and Fognini went over to check on Nadal. After having a bandage put on his nose, Nadal resumed play.

Despite the injury the 21-time Grand Slam winner was still able to edge past his Italian opponent at Flushing meadows.

Speaking after his victory, Nadal said he was happy to survive.

“I was lucky, honestly, that Fabio made some mistakes in that second set,” Nadal acknowledged.

“For more than one hour and a half, I was not competing, One of the worst starts, probably, ever.” he added.

Provided that his nose is okay and that he isn’t concussed, he looks set to face Richard Gasquet in the next round.