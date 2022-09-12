Reactions as Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud to win 2022 US Open

The 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim his maiden Grand Slam title.

The victory also meant that Alcaraz became the youngest man to be ranked world No 1 in the history of the sport.

The Spanish teenager was a sensation last year but was dominant in New York against all contenders.

Nadal on Alcaraz

Following the game, Rafael Nadal took to social media to celebrate the victory of Alcaraz.

Nadal and Alcaraz hail from Spain and the Real Madrid honorary member was delighted with the victory.

A message on his official Twitter account said, "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!.

"Great effort @CasperRuud98! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!

Alcaraz also celebrated his US Open victory with a statement on social media.

"These two weeks have been incredible and have included some very tough matches Thank you NYC for the support, the energy on court is impossible to explain!.