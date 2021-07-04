Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi set for Liverpool exit with West Brom favourites to get him

Awoniyi joined Liverpool as a youth player and has been in their books since 2015. He however never played for the Premier League giants.

Since then, the 23-year-old has played for seven clubs on loan stint across three clubs.

According to reports, the forward will resume pre-season with Liverpool but is set to leave permanently this summer.

Playing in a top league as the German Bundesliga has since earned him a work permit in the United Kingdom, expanding his options in the region.

Recently relegated Premier League side West Brom are said to be favourites to sign the Nigerian forward.

The forward prefers a club in England or to remain in Germany as Liverpool have already rejected a €5m bid Belgian outfit Anderlecht – managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

Mainz, where he spent the 2019/2020 season, have tried to resign him on a loan deal, but the bid has been rejected.