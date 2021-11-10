Gossip: Super Eagles trio set to lose manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa in the next 24-48 hours

Balogun and Aribo, who have joined up with the Eagles ahead of the doubleheader against Liberia and Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

The duo could return next week to the club to meet another man in charge at Ibrox.

Pulse Nigeria

Gerrard looks set to replace the sacked Dean Smith as the next manager of the troubled Premier League club Aston Villa.

Smith became the latest managerial casualty in the Premier League at the weekend as he was sacked after Villa's fifth successive defeat.

AFP

Reports in England on Wednesday said that a deal to bring the Liverpool legend to Villa could be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa (is) all but done as he finalises his backroom staff," Birmingham Liver journalist Ashley Preece posted.

"Christian Purslow, the Villa Chief Executive, set to get his man," the post added.

Gerrard has been superb at Scottish side Rangers since he joined the club back in 2018.

AFP

The 41-year-old has guided the Glasgow outfit to their 55th league title after they ended Celtic's domestic hegemony in some style.

Rangers had gone ten years without winning the league but under Gerrard, they lifted the crown for the first time in a decade, ending Celtic's 10-year reign, without losing a game.

He also reached one cup final and led the club to the Europa League round of 16.

Villa will be looking to the ex-Red to preserve their Premier League status as the Villians find themselves 16th on the log, two points from relegation.