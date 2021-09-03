RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Steve Dede

The Eagles did enough to cart away maximum points.

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-0 in a world cup qualifying game, thanks to two deft, first half finishes from Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Recommended articles

The Eagles dominated most of the first half and patches of the second, to take home all three points.

The game was played on a wet, slippery surface, no thanks to torrential rainfall before the game in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

More than 5,000 fans saw the game from inside the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Details later...

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

FIFA opens inquiry into racist abuse suffered by England players in Hungary

Gernot Rohr must not overlook in-form Awoniyi anymore

Hungarian football body defends fans in racism row

Nigeria Vs Liberia: Time and where to watch Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier

WSL club Arsenal sign US international Tobin Heath

Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

UK's Johnson condemns racist abuse of England footballers in Hungary

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho rejoins Cypriot side Omonia after leaving rival club