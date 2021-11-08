Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Okoye joins Watford from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam for an undisclosed fee. He will spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign with his current side Sparta Rotterdam.

The highly-rated young goalkeeper took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the move with a message that said, "I'm overwhelmed to sign for @watfordfcofficial , to play in the Premier League is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little boy💫 I can’t wait to get started with the team upcoming season 2022/2023!