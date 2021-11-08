RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Tosin Abayomi

Maduka Okoye signs with Premier League outfit Watford until 2027.

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the latest recruit by Premier League side Watford Football Club.

Okoye joins Watford from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam for an undisclosed fee. He will spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign with his current side Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye signed a five-and-a-half-year which starts from the 1st of January, 2022.

The highly-rated young goalkeeper took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the move with a message that said, "I'm overwhelmed to sign for @watfordfcofficial , to play in the Premier League is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little boy💫 I can’t wait to get started with the team upcoming season 2022/2023!

I wish the Club all the best for the rest of the season!.

See u soon!!"

Okoye joins compatriots Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong at Watford.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

