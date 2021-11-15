Gerrard expects tough reception for epic Anfield reunion

Gerrard spent the whole of his Premier League career with the Reds, playing 504 matches and scoring 120 goals for the Merseyside club. However, the 41-year-old manager has stated that he is not conflicted with where his loyalties lie as he will be all out to get the three points for Aston Villa.

AFP

Fielding questions from Villa TV, Gerrard said: "I don't think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise. For me, that's not important. What is important is the chance to go to Anfield and win, to take maximum points, which is the attitude and mentality we have going into every game. It is what it is."

The former Rangers manager also assured Villa fans of his commitment to the club, stating that he is 'all in' with the club. He reiterated that he is raring to go, building new relationships, and working towards his ambitions.

"I want to win every game. My priority and focus, and everything I will give on a daily basis, will be for Aston Villa. One thing I can guarantee the supporters, the players and the staff here is that when I commit to something, I'm all in," Gerrard said.

AFP

"I think Aston Villa sells itself. It's an iconic football club that I know pretty well from the outside. I'm excited to get involved inside, start building relationships, get on the training pitch and get started. The excitement levels are really, really high. I'm very ambitious and the start can't come quick enough."