Gerrard expects tough reception for epic Anfield reunion

Damola Ogungbe

Steven Gerrard maintains that his only focus would be to pick up three maximum points when his Villa side play against Liverpool on 11th December

Steven Gerrard will face Liverpool on 11th December
Steven Gerrard will face Liverpool on 11th December

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has stated that he will pull no punches when his side travel to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League fixture next month. The former Liverpool captain will face Jurgen Klopp's side on 11th December, the third match in a difficult 11-day period in December with home matches against Manchester City and Leicester City coming before an Anfield reunion.

Gerrard spent the whole of his Premier League career with the Reds, playing 504 matches and scoring 120 goals for the Merseyside club. However, the 41-year-old manager has stated that he is not conflicted with where his loyalties lie as he will be all out to get the three points for Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard played at the Anfield Stadium from 1998 to 2015
Steven Gerrard played at the Anfield Stadium from 1998 to 2015 AFP

Fielding questions from Villa TV, Gerrard said: "I don't think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise. For me, that's not important. What is important is the chance to go to Anfield and win, to take maximum points, which is the attitude and mentality we have going into every game. It is what it is."

The former Rangers manager also assured Villa fans of his commitment to the club, stating that he is 'all in' with the club. He reiterated that he is raring to go, building new relationships, and working towards his ambitions.

"I want to win every game. My priority and focus, and everything I will give on a daily basis, will be for Aston Villa. One thing I can guarantee the supporters, the players and the staff here is that when I commit to something, I'm all in," Gerrard said.

Steven Gerrard is the new boss of Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard is the new boss of Aston Villa AFP

"I think Aston Villa sells itself. It's an iconic football club that I know pretty well from the outside. I'm excited to get involved inside, start building relationships, get on the training pitch and get started. The excitement levels are really, really high. I'm very ambitious and the start can't come quick enough."

Aston Villa is Gerrard's first managerial job in the Premier League after an impressive three-year stint with Scottish side, Glasgow Rangers. The ex-England international won the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title with Rangers, going the entire season unbeaten and racking up 102 points.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

