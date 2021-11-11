Aston Villa confirm Steven Gerrard as new Head Coach

The Villans confirmed the appointment on Thursday morning through an official statement posted on the club's website.

The statement read: "Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league.

"The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football. Gerrard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England, joined Rangers in 2018 following a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool."

AFP

Gerrard stated that he is ready to help the club achieve its ambitious plans following discussions with Villa's owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach," the new manager said.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow praised the 41-year-old's impact on Scottish Champions, Glasgow Rangers, highlighting Gerrard's success since he moved into management in 2018.

Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach. Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

"He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

AFP

Purslow stated that he believes Gerrard's ambitions are in line with the the philosophy and values of the club.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa," Purslow said.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”