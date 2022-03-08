SportyBet has announced an official multi-year sponsorship and partnership with Real Madrid Football Club

This marks Real Madrid’s first official partnership in Africa and Sporty Group is delighted to bring a globally recognized franchise to the continent.

“Real Madrid is the world’s greatest football club, with a global appeal and fan base that stretches well beyond Europe. We are very proud to be their pioneering partner in Africa. We believe that our shared and unyielding ambition towards excellence and innovation will continue to delight football fans through-out Africa.” states Sporty Group’s Brand Director Oluchi Enuha.