Sports Minister Dare says Samson Siasia is a bloody liar

The 53-year-old Siasia, who recently had a life ban from football reduced to five years, over allegations bordering on match-fixing and bribery, said he was abandoned by his ex-teammates in the Super Eagles and the sports minister while his ordeal lasted.

"I am a legend, I have played, broke my leg for this country, and also coached," Siasia fumed.

"If I played for America - yes I have an American passport but I played for Nigeria - if I was like Michael Jordan, the American government would take it upon themselves.

"The Nigerian government has not done well when it comes to my case," he moaned.

Siasia added that he had appealed to Dare for assistance while being ostracized from the game and as he fought to overturn the life ban, but was coldly brushed aside.

“I want to say something about the Nigerian government,” Siasia said. “This my issue is a government problem. But up till today, we know Buhari is the President, the minister of sports when he came in, I met him.

"When they banned me, a week or two weeks before he came in. I met him, he said, ‘Coach I know about your problems.’ All he said was, ‘we don’t have money.’ That was it.”

Dare has hit back at Siasia however, saying he's got evidence to prove that the former Eagle did receive cash from the ministry.

“Siasia is not telling the truth and the ministry and the government will come out with the facts of the cash he collected, of the efforts we made,” Dare told BrilaFm.

“He’s not telling the truth.”