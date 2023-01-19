ADVERTISEMENT

Zambian player receives 5 crates of eggs as Man of the match award

A player named Kenneth Musonda rose to the top of the trends after a Zambian Super League fixture.

Musonda featured for Power Dynamos as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Nkana.

He scored the only goal of the game to give Power Dynamos all three points in a crucial league game.

After the game, Kennedy Musonda was asked to stay back to be rewarded for his performance on the day.

A total of five crates of eggs were brought out as his reward after the game. Musonda received two crates of eggs for scoring the goal that won the game.

He then received another three crates of eggs as the selected Man of the Match from the game.

The game between Power Dynamos and Nkana happened in November 2022 but is now a topic of conversation in the new year.

The Zambian official that gave out the eggs said, "Presenting to Kennedy as the man of the match and the goal scorer.

"There are two trails for a goal that is good and then three for the man of the match and this is courtesy of KeepSafe Farms Enterprises.

The video of Musonda receiving the eggs has now gone viral with engagement from several international sports media platforms criticizing the decision not to give out a plaque. AFP

"Kenneth congratulations, enjoy your eggs.

Musonda responded, "I just want to say thank you for the eggs that have been given to us.

"I'd like to think my teammates I like to thank the coaches the management and I would also just like to dedicate these eggs to one of our supporters that lost his life.

