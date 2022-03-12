'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

David Ben
Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold has sent a subtle shade to rival fans of Manchester United on social media as The Red Devils prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch Premier league fixture on Saturday

It's no secret that the 'High' crooner and Afrobeats superstar is a passionate fan of the Manchester giants.

The Red devils play Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, March 12 in a crucial encounter and 'AG Baby' as he's popularly called has taken to social media to shade rival fans in a post that read:

''Old Trafford again tomorrow. You people can start crying from now o."

AG who is currently in the UK has been constantly trolled on popular social media platform over the couple of weeks with friends and fans of the Afrobeats star advising him to dump the Red devils and stop attending their games, after they failed to put in a string of decent results in recent weeks.

Members of his family including his wife and fellow Afrobeats songstress Simi as well has also taken to social media in recent weeks to advise her boo to abandon the Old Trafford ship.

The 35-year-old Nigerian singer and songwriter was also in attendance as United were humiliated by arch-derby rivals Manchester City last weekend after falling to a 4-1 defeat, leaving their chances of Champions League football in danger.

Adekunle Gold is unarguably one of Manchester United's biggest celebrity fans in Nigeria and will hope to silence his doubters when United play Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

