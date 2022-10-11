Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Aiyegbeni's famous miss came in the Super Eagles' final group game against the Republic of Korea.

The Super Eagles had lost their opening two group games to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina side and then Greece.

Despite the two defeats, the Super Eagles still had a chance to qualify from the group but needed a victory against South Korea.

Aiyegbeni miss against South Korea

The Super Eagles were set on the right path to victory through an early goal by Kalu Uche. After two quick goals by Korea, Yakubu converted a penalty setting up a tense finale.

The Lars Lagerbäck-led side would have a final chance to seal the win but missed a clear-cut open chance with the South Korean goalkeeper.

The miss by Aiyegbeni cost the Super Eagles a place in the knock stages as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Aiyegbeni will not apologize

Now retired, Aiyegbeni reflected on the missed opportunity in a video that has now gone viral.

Aiyegbeni who has been constantly ridiculed for the missed chance revealed that he will not apologize to Nigerians.

He said, “I cannot apologize because it was not a deliberate miss. I seriously wanted to score.

“But it wasn’t to be. So many strikers have missed chances too, and nobody will apologize so I won’t.”