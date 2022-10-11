SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

'I seriously wanted to score but it wasn't to be' - Yakubu Aiyegbeni tells Nigerians not to expect an apology for miss against Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has given his thoughts on his famous open goal miss at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Aiyegbeni's famous miss came in the Super Eagles' final group game against the Republic of Korea.

The Super Eagles had lost their opening two group games to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina side and then Greece.

Despite the two defeats, the Super Eagles still had a chance to qualify from the group but needed a victory against South Korea.

The Super Eagles were set on the right path to victory through an early goal by Kalu Uche. After two quick goals by Korea, Yakubu converted a penalty setting up a tense finale.

The Lars Lagerbäck-led side would have a final chance to seal the win but missed a clear-cut open chance with the South Korean goalkeeper.

The miss by Aiyegbeni cost the Super Eagles a place in the knock stages as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Now retired, Aiyegbeni reflected on the missed opportunity in a video that has now gone viral.

Aiyegbeni who has been constantly ridiculed for the missed chance revealed that he will not apologize to Nigerians.

He said, “I cannot apologize because it was not a deliberate miss. I seriously wanted to score.

“But it wasn’t to be. So many strikers have missed chances too, and nobody will apologize so I won’t.”

Aiyegbeni is one-third on the Super Eagles' all-time top scorers list with 21 goals in 57 games between 2000 and 2012.

