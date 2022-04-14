'Xavi’s juju is finished' - Reactions as Kostić leads Eintracht Frankfurt to shock Barcelona at the Camp Nou

Barcelona were able to get a 1-1 draw away in Germany with would get knocked out 4-3 on aggregate.

Filip Kostić converted a penalty to give Eintracht Frankfurt the lead in the fourth minute.

To make matters worse Rafael Borré unleashed a thunderous effort past Marc-André ter Stegen in the 36th minute to give Eintracht Frankfurt a shock two goal lead against Barcelona at the halftime break.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez brought in Frenkie De Jong in place of Pedri but the Catalans struggled to break down the Eintracht Frankfurt defense.

Pulse Nigeria

After the introduction of Sergino Dest and Adama Traore, Barcelona still could not find their rhythm.

In the 67th minute, Kostić would unleash a shot past Ter Stegen for his second of the game and put Eintracht Frankfurt three goals up.

Barcelona introduced Luuk De Jong who scored the winner against Levante in a La Liga game at the weekend but still could not find a way past Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pulse Nigeria

Captain Sergio Busquets converted a rebound that came his way in the 84th minute but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Barcelona would pull one back through Busquets in the 90th minute to create a tense additional time.

Memphis Depay scored a penalty late in but it was not enough as Eintracht Frankfurt held on for the win.

Barcelona fans were of the opinion that Xavi cost them the game with his selection and tactics.

The fans took to Twitter to give their response as Barcelona were knocked out of the Europa League.

See reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria