'We will work to turn this situation around' - Xavi makes promise to Barcelona fans ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid

Xavi makes promise to Barcelona fans ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona played out a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in a Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

After a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the first leg, Barcelona needed a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Barcelona were hanging on at the end as Inter Milan missed late chances to get a victory as both sides settled for a draw.

The result has put pressure on Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez ahead of their next La Liga fixture against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona travels to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to face Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season.

Real Madrid booked their place in the knockout stages with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Barcelona on the other hand are on the verge of returning to the Europa League and their Champions League destiny is out of their hands.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Xavi apologized to the Barcelona fans for the result against Inter Milan.

He said, "I want to tell the fans that we will work to turn this situation around and win titles.

"I apologise to the fans because we made the mistakes, we had set our minds not to fail and we have failed, so we have to apologise to the fans, who have been wonderful."

"Let's hope that today's game doesn't affect us for El Clásico in terms of mentality, the players have given their all today."

Xavi then talked about the enormity of the Clasico against Real Madrid with both teams level on points at the top of La Liga.

He added, "We have to think about El Clásico, the Champions League has become complicated. It's a shame."

"Perhaps in LaLiga there may be a mistake and you don't pay so dearly, but the Champions League doesn't forgive...

"We hope that it does not affect us psychologically and we encourage the players. We continue believing and prepare for the Clasico starting tomorrow and we need to recover well because we have made a significant physical effort."

