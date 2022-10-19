2022 Ballon d'Or

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Barcelona boss blasts Bayern Munich coach for saying Musiala should have won instead of Gavi.

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy
Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has responded to criticism of youngster Pablo Gavira winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or.

Read Also

Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the award.

The 18-year-old Gavi was criticized by Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann after his victory.

Nagelsmann at a press conference revealed that his player Musiala and even Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham were better than Gavi.

Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the award
Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the award Pulse Nigeria

He said, "In my opinion, both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham played a better season than the winner.

"But Gavi is an outstanding player and I'm happy for him too"

Barcelona boss Xavi responded to Nagelsmann in a pre-match press conference for their next La Liga game.

He said, "For me, it is a much-deserved trophy. I'm happy for our players who won awards, it shows that Barça are alive, Barça are there.

Gavi will present his Kopa Trophy to the Spotify Camp Nou when Barcelona takes on Villarreal
Gavi will present his Kopa Trophy to the Spotify Camp Nou when Barcelona takes on Villarreal Pulse Nigeria

"Although we are not enjoying the best results, we are still there. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."

After a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, Gavi will present his Kopa Trophy to the Spotify Camp Nou when Barcelona takes on Villarreal in their next La Liga fixture scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

    Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

  • Theo Hernandez levelled the scores for Milan

    AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

  • Terem Moffi has suffered a setback at Lorient.

    Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Recommended articles

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Trending

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or
SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form