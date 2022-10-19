Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the award.

The 18-year-old Gavi was criticized by Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann after his victory.

Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann on Gavi

Nagelsmann at a press conference revealed that his player Musiala and even Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham were better than Gavi.

He said, "In my opinion, both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham played a better season than the winner.

"But Gavi is an outstanding player and I'm happy for him too"

Xavi responds to Nagelsmann

Barcelona boss Xavi responded to Nagelsmann in a pre-match press conference for their next La Liga game.

He said, "For me, it is a much-deserved trophy. I'm happy for our players who won awards, it shows that Barça are alive, Barça are there.

"Although we are not enjoying the best results, we are still there. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."