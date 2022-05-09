WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ansu is fine' - Xavi confident youngster is doing better 2 games after return from injury

Xavi says Ansu Fati is ready to go against Celta Vigo, gives his thoughts on Haaland to Man City.

Ansu Fati is set to play his third game for Barcelona against Celta Vigo
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has given his thoughts ahead of the La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo.

Jordi Alba scored in additional time to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory away against Copa Del Rey winners Real Betis in their last La Liga outing.

The teenage sensation came off the bench to give Barcelona the lead. Ansu Fati returned from injury against Mallorca and facing Real Betis was only his second game back..

Fati who is now wearing the coveted Barcelona number 10 jersey is regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

Ahead of the game against Celta Vigo, Xavi gave an update on Ansu Fati's progress.

In his press conference, Xavi said, "Ansu is fine. We have to be cautious, but he has good feelings.

"I can see that he's very happy. He made the difference the other day, and I'm very happy with him. He's at 100%.

"We have a plan for him and maybe now playing 90 minutes would be a risk."

There have been reports about Erling Haaland joining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side from Borussia Dortmund.

Xavi was asked about the possible transfer and stated that going to City is not just about financial reasons.

He said, "Haaland to City? It's not official, when it is, you ask me again... If I rule him out for us? I'm not going to lie to you, with our economic situation it's very difficult.

"It's early to talk about signings and departures, we're planning but we have to focus on the remaining games. There will be time to talk about everything."

"Haaland choosing money over a project? I wouldn’t say that. I'm not going to disrespect other club's sporting projects.

"City has a lot of titles and competes at a top level. If what you say happens, it would've been because of our financial issues."

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

