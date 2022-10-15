Xavi compares El Clasico atmosphere to sex

Barcelona travels to face arch-rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

After a disappointing 3-3 draw against Inter Milan midweek in the Champions League, Barcelona are under intense pressure going into the first Clasico of the season.

Ahead of the Clasico, Xavi gave an assessment of the game in the pre-match conference.

Pulse Nigeria

Xavi on El Clasico

Xavi reviewed the draw against Inter Milan and how it will affect the game against Real Madrid.

He said "The match against Inter? You could say we needed more physical strength vs Inter. But the truth is, we need to evolve mentally."

On the Clasico, Xavi explained that it turns him on even during his playing days.

He explained, "Maybe it’s not the right phrase, but the atmosphere of El Clasico turns me on, sexually."

The former midfielder explained the role of Sergio Busquests, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto.

He concluded, "Playing El Clasico without the captains? We’ll see what happens. I see that everyone is focused on the captains only. In the end, we are a team. We have five changes tomorrow, everyone has to be ready."