Alonso happy with 'confident' start to new role at Bayer Leverkusen

Alonso was named as the new man at the helm of affairs at the club on Wednesday following the dismissal of former manager Gerardo Seoane.

Three days later, the former Bayern Munich midfielder started his reign in the best possible way after Die Werkself destroyed fellow strugglers Schalke 4-0 on Saturday.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the African connection between Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong inspired the big debut win for Alonso.

Diaby opened the floodgates with his first of the season, an absolute rocket shot to put the ahead before he turned provider for Frimpong to double the three minutes later.

The youngster of Ghanaian descent, Frimpong, extended the lead in the second half with his second of the game, with his fellow African, Diaby, of Malian descent, the provided once again.

Both youngsters contributed three goals and two assists before Paulinho wrapped up the win in the 90th minute.

Alonso happy with confidence boosting win

The win over Schalke lifted Bayer was the first in three matches, putting an end to a run of two consecutive defeats.

It also saw Die Werkself move out of the bottom three for the first time in three weeks.

But while the club still remains close to the dreaded relegation zone, Alonso was a happy man and believes the win was a good and needed one that will give them the confidence to build and improve on things.

"I am happy that, especially for the mood and energy because it was very important to have a good start," Alonso told Bundesliga.com.