The Beast: Adebayo Akinfenwa given a memorable farewell by club

Akinfenwa has been at Wycombe since 2016, and he played a key role in helping the team club from League Two to the Championship, before falling back into League One.

Speaking before the game, Akinfenwa had this to say,"It's a beautiful thing. It's a bit weird, I won't lie, because there's still unfinished business and still six games left to play afterwards - potentially nine, fingers crossed."

True to his persona as 'The Beast', Akinfenwa promised that his emotions would not get the better of him.

"I got asked if I'll tear up but I said 'I'm the beast, I won't tear up!" the former Swansea striker said.

Akinfenwa has stood out for Wycombe since joining the club in 2016, going on to become their record goalscorer in 2020 with a goal against Doncaster Rovers.

The powerful striker was also instrumental in taking Wycombe from League one to the Championship even though they eventually dropped back into to the third tier of English football.

Akinfenwa is an undisputed fan favourite, regularly taking pictures and videos with lucky Wycombe fans.

"He deserves all the plaudits he gets because that guy has been fabulous for Wycombe.

People might say we've got too much to focus on it but this is what we are. If somebody does well for you, give them the recognition they deserve" Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

His Wycombe teammates gave him a memorable farewell, beating Doncaster Rovers to hold onto eight position in the League one table.