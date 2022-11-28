Super Eagles star Ola Aina hails 'Woman King' movie as Film of the year

As 2022 draws to an end, it's always nice to look back on some of the incredible highlights ahead of the new year with fans and audiences treated to some great projects from the global entertainment industry.

Ola Aina has now revealed the Woman King film as his pick for the best movie of 2022.

Aina posted a video on his official Snapchat of himself watching the movie and then tagged it "FILM OF THE YEAR".

The highly acclaimed film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Inspired by true events, the movie follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca played by Oscar winner and How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The movie was met with widespread praise following its release in September and it's no surprise Aina believes the movie is the best film released this year.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles wingback is currently on break at the moment having missed out on this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Ola Aina Form and Goals 2022

The Super Eagles defender has continued to be a mainstay for his Serie A club, having scored a goal and made 10 appearances for them this season.