Former heavyweight champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko 'BEG' Russian President Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine

To prevent the war in recent weeks the Ukrainian former heavyweight champion Vitali has been vocal.

Vitali who is now the Mayor of Kyiv reacted to the invasion with a message on his official Twitter account.

The message said, “The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for Ukraine but the whole world.

“Let history be a lesson to not be repeated.”

Vitali as Mayor of Kyiv declared an emergency for the Ukrainian capital after the invasion.

Along with his brother Wladimir, they both have now issued a joint statement

Translated to English Wladimir said: “I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine.

“And this senseless war that is not going to have any winners, but losers.

“I just want to tell you we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression.

Pulse Nigeria

“Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world.

“United we are strong, support Ukraine, thank you.”