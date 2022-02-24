Former heavyweight champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko 'BEG' Russian President Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine

Tosin Abayomi
The Klitschko's no longer want to see Ukrainians die and are begging Putin for mercy.

The Klitschko brothers are not happy with the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Former boxing heavyweight champions of the world Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko have issued a united message following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

To prevent the war in recent weeks the Ukrainian former heavyweight champion Vitali has been vocal.

Vitali who is now the Mayor of Kyiv reacted to the invasion with a message on his official Twitter account.

The message said, “The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for Ukraine but the whole world.

“Let history be a lesson to not be repeated.”

Vitali as Mayor of Kyiv declared an emergency for the Ukrainian capital after the invasion.

Along with his brother Wladimir, they both have now issued a joint statement

Translated to English Wladimir said: “I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine.

“And this senseless war that is not going to have any winners, but losers.

“I just want to tell you we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression.

“Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world.

“United we are strong, support Ukraine, thank you.”

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time as they dominated the heavyweight division before the rise of new stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

