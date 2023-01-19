ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid to host concert at Premier League Stadium

Wizkid to follow Anthony Joshua's footsteps at Tottenham

Wizkid to follow Anthony Joshua's footsteps at Tottenham
Wizkid to follow Anthony Joshua's footsteps at Tottenham

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, is set for a concert at a Premier League Stadium.

The Grammy Award winner announced that his first stadium capacity concert in the United Kingdom will take place at the home of Premier League giants Tottenham Hostpur.

Wizkid an afrobeat legend will hold a concert at the Tottenham Hostpur as part of his tour promotion for his last album titled More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid rose to the top of the trends following the announcement that he is set to use the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for a concert.

Wizkid to host concert at Premier League Stadium
Wizkid to host concert at Premier League Stadium

Along with an infographic with details of the concert was a message by Wizkid on his official social media platforms that said, "See you soon London! 😍❤️🦅 Biggest Bird flying your way!! MLLEtour!! Love u Landan!!"

Wizkid also teased the potential reunion with Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke known by his stage name Davido.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 62,027 capacity is one of the most advanced arenas in the world and in the heart of London.

British fighter of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua OBE fought at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in 2021.

Asides from Premier League games as home to the Tottenham Hostpur, the stadium also hosts events that are not football related.

Wizkid, is set for a concert at a Premier League Stadium.
Wizkid, is set for a concert at a Premier League Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted two NFL games in 2022. Its first was the Minnesota Vikings recording victory against New Orleans Saints.

Days later was again host as the New York Giants were triumphant against the Green Bay Packers.

He suffered defeat to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and lost the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA [Super] heavyweight boxing titles in front of a packed crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

The last major sporting event held there was the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship defense between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora back in December 2022.

