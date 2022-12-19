ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Afrobeat superstar Wizkid will be performing at the inaugaural Tennis showpiece in Dubai this December.

Multi-Award-winning Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is set to perform at the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai.

The tournament which which kicked off on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Coca Cola Arena will see the biggest names in Tennis compete this winter.

And Wizkid is expected to close out the night on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with a performance for the fans in attendance at the 17,000 capacity venue.

The megastar took to his official Twitter page to announce his performance via post that read: 'Dec 20th - Dubai 🚀 @WorldTennisLea1'

Wizkid will perform at the World Tennis League Dubai AFP

The inaugural World Tennis League (WTL)Tennis League takes place between December 19 and 24 at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Inspired by the success of the after-race concerts that have become a permanent feature of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix every year, the WTL will allow fans to attend three tennis matches (six if you’re going on the 23rd) followed by an evening concert, all with just one ticket as per National News.

Fans will get to watch the likes of 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and women&rsquo;s world No 1 Iga Swiatek in action this December.

World Tennis League Lineup
World Tennis League Lineup AFP

The concert will also feature a lineup of global artistes like Wizkid, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Ne-Yo, Deadmau5 on various nights of the tournament.

The 18-player field is split across four teams with the rosters decided by a regular draft system that took place among team owners on November 5, 2022. Below is the resulting line up:

World Tennis League
World Tennis League AFP
World Tennis League
World Tennis League AFP

According to the organizers, Abu Dhabi&rsquo;s Etihad Arena and Dubai&rsquo;s Coca Cola Arena were both vying for the event but they eventually went for Dubai, with support from the Dubai Sports Council, and knowing many players travel to the emirate mostly for their pre-season training blocks.

