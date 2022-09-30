Athletic Bilbao has gatecrashed into LaLiga top four after putting up another convincing performance in the Spanish top division.
Williams brothers fire four-midable Athletic Bilbao to third in LaLiga
The Spain-born Ghanaian brothers were in form as Athletic Bilbao continued to fire on all cylinders following another impressive display and win in LaLiga.
Bilbao thrashed visitors U.D Almeria 4-0 at San Mames on Friday night with Spain-born Ghanaian stars Inaki Williams and Nico Williams running the show.
The Ghanaian brothers were involved in three (3) of the goals as Ernesto Valverde continues to prove he has got it following his return to the club.
Both brothers combined to open to floodgates in the 10th minute as Nico assisted his elder brother, Inaki, to put Bilbao 1-0 up.
Oihan Sancet doubled the advantage seven minutes later before Inaki thought he had made it 2-0 in the second half. But the goal was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant referee.
12 minutes later, his younger brother finally made it 3-0 with a lovely finish, with Mikel Vesga making it 4-0 late on from the spot to complete the rout.
Valverde continues his brilliant start with another win
Former Barcelona boss Valverde is proving without a doubt that he remains one of the most intelligent managers in the LaLiga.
Since his return to San Mames, Bilbao has been on the up and Friday night, moved into the top three on the table with another comfortable win.
The Basque side was too good for their visitors, Almeria, brushing the newly promoted club easily to make it five wins in the last six matches.
Bilbao moved up to third on 16 points while Almeria dropped down the table and closer to the murky relegation waters.