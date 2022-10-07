SUPER EAGLES

'He might miss a few weeks' - Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'He might miss a few weeks' - Injury rules Ndidi out against Bournemouth after Iheanacho's birthday celebration

Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth
Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Leicester City's next Premier League fixture.

Read Also

Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as recorded a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The Super Eagles midfield enforcer featured for 45 minutes as Leicester City romped to a three-goal lead at halftime.

Ndidi would not return for the second half and was taken off for Boubakary Soumare.

Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on
Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has given an update on Ndidi's health status.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rodgers explained that Ndidi will be out of action when Leicester City take on Bournemouth in their next league fixture.

Rodgers explained that Ndidi had a hamstring injury with the Super Eagles during the international break.

"We’re delighted with Monday night and we’re looking to our next game. In terms of the squad, Wilfred Ndidi will probably be out for a little bit.

Ndidi would not return for the second half and was taken off for Boubakary Soumare.
Ndidi would not return for the second half and was taken off for Boubakary Soumare. Pulse Nigeria

"He came back from international duty with a hamstring strain. He recovered well but he felt it at half-time in the game and he was a little sore, so he might miss a few weeks," Rodgers said

Ndidi's injury comes after he joined Leicester City and Super Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho in his 26th birthday celebrations.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

'He might miss a few weeks' - Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth

'He might miss a few weeks' - Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth

'Follow Jesus', Mikel Arteta tell Arsenal players ahead of Liverpool clash

'Follow Jesus', Mikel Arteta tell Arsenal players ahead of Liverpool clash

Emery reveals Villarreal target after 100% record with Austria Wien rout

Emery reveals Villarreal target after 100% record with Austria Wien rout

Morales outshines Chukwueze with 12-minute hat-trick in Villarreal's demolition of Austria Wien

Morales outshines Chukwueze with 12-minute hat-trick in Villarreal's demolition of Austria Wien

'You better sack useless Mourinho'-Reactions as Roma suffer another defeat in the Europa League

'You better sack useless Mourinho'-Reactions as Roma suffer another defeat in the Europa League

Bundesliga club Frie Moses Simon's Nantes to maintain 100% record in UEL

Bundesliga club Frie Moses Simon's Nantes to maintain 100% record in UEL

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34