'He might miss a few weeks' - Wilfred Ndidi to miss Leicester City's clash against Bournemouth

Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as recorded a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The Super Eagles midfield enforcer featured for 45 minutes as Leicester City romped to a three-goal lead at halftime.

Ndidi would not return for the second half and was taken off for Boubakary Soumare.

Rodgers on Ndidi

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has given an update on Ndidi's health status.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rodgers explained that Ndidi will be out of action when Leicester City take on Bournemouth in their next league fixture.

Rodgers explained that Ndidi had a hamstring injury with the Super Eagles during the international break.

"We’re delighted with Monday night and we’re looking to our next game. In terms of the squad, Wilfred Ndidi will probably be out for a little bit.

"He came back from international duty with a hamstring strain. He recovered well but he felt it at half-time in the game and he was a little sore, so he might miss a few weeks," Rodgers said