Wilfred Ndidi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Wife, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Wilfred Ndidi Profile

Full names: Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi

Birth date: December 16, 1996

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Age: 25 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Leicester City

Height: 6 ft 0'in

Marital status: Married

Salary: £75,000 per week

Net worth: £29 million

Instagram: @ndidi25

Twitter: @Ndidi25

Wilfred Ndidi Career

Ndidi started his professional career in Lagos playing for academy side Nathaniel Boys. In January 2015, a 19 year old Ndidi made the move from Nath boys to Belgian outfit Genk for a fee around £150,000.

After two successful years in Belgium including some eye-catching performances in the Europa League, Ndidi made the move to former English champions Leicester City for £17 million.

Since his switch to the Midlands side, Ndidi has evolved into one of the best defensive players in Europe, having featured in the heart of defence, at full back and in his preferred defensive midfield.

Wilfred Ndidi Salary & Contract

Upon signing for Leicester Ndidi agreed to a six year contract with the side, where he earns £75,000 weekly. This translates to an annual take home of around £4,000,000.

Although a new deal has been rumoured to be in the workings in order to ward off interested suitors, nothing has been agreed just yet.

Wilfred Ndidi Net Worth

With an annual salary of four million pounds, Ndidi is comfortably one of the best paid athletes in Nigeria at the moment. As of July 2022, Wilfred Ndidi boasts a networth of at least £30,000,000.

Ndidi is the second most valuable Nigerian footballer at the moment with a market value of £51 million. Ndidi is represented by Octagon talent management who he signed with in 2021.

Wilfred Ndidi Wife

In 2019 Ndidi tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Dinma Fortune in a white wedding and traditional wedding ceremony.

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their anniversary in an extravagant ceremony which was the talk of the town. The two have a beautiful daughter named Jaina.

Wilfred Ndidi House & Cars

After spending his first few weeks in Leicester in a hotel, Ndidi acquired a three bedroom house in the midlands where it is widely believed that he still stays. In Nigeria he is believed to have houses in both Lagos and Abuja.

As one of the best paid Nigerian footballers at the moment, Ndidi is ano stranger to luxury cars and in his fleet he boasts a Mercedes G-Wagon, a BMW X3 amongst other cars.

Wilfred Ndidi FIFA 22/PES 22 Ratings

The Super Eagles and Leicester midfielder has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 22 with a potential to reach 86. His best stats are; stamina (89), jumping (89) and standing tackle (88).

Ndidi is rated 84 on PES 2022 with his stand out stats being Defensive Engagement, Stamina, and jumping which are all rated at 85.

Wilfred Ndidi Social Media

Ndidi is active on both Instagram and twitter with the username Ndidi25. He is more active on Instagram where he has 435 posts compared to his 410 on Twitter.

Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles Career

Ndidi was called up for a double header against DR Congo and west African rivals Cameroon in October 2015.

The Leicester city man made his Super Eagles debut in the final minutes of the friendly game against DR Congo, playing a total of seven minutes before making his second appearance three days later when he replaced then Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel in the 6th minute of a 3-0 win against the Indomitable lions of Cameroon.

Since his 2015 debut Ndidi has gone on to represent the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia,the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in and the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Ndidi has made a total of appearances for the Super Eagles but is yet to open his goalscoring account for the national team.

Wilfred Ndidi Latest Transfer News

Ndidi spent a major part of last season on the treatment table with a knee injury sustained in the Europa Conference League.